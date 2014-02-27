UPDATE 1-Mexico's Soriana says fourth-quarter profit slid

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's No. 2 supermarket
chain, Organizacion Soriana, on Thursday said its
fourth-quarter profit nearly halved from the year-earlier period
as its quarterly tax charge doubled.
The company reported a profit of 565 million pesos ($43
million) compared with 1.05 billion pesos in the
October-December period a year earlier.
Mexico's government approved a fiscal reform last year that
went into effect on Jan. 1, prompting some companies to
recalculate deferred tax assets at the end of the fourth
quarter.
Before taxes, the company's fourth-quarter profit rose 4.5
percent to 1.653 billion pesos.
Revenue fell 1.7 percent to 28.7 billion pesos, reflecting a
downturn in consumer spending in Mexico.
Soriana shares slipped 0.3 percent to 37.93 pesos after the
report, compared with a 1 percent gain in Mexico's IPC index
.