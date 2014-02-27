版本:
Mexico's Soriana sees same-store sales rising 4 pct in 2014

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's No. 2 supermarket Organizacion Soriana sees sales at stores open at least a year rising 4 percent in 2014 from the year earlier, executives said on a call with analysts on Thursday.

The company earlier reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on higher tax charges.
