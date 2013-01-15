Mexico's Soriana aims to open 60 stores in 2013

MONTERREY Jan 15 Mexico's second-biggest
retailer Organizacion Soriana will open about 60 new stores this
year, Chief Financial Officer Aurelio Adan said on Tuesday.
The supermarket chain last year opened 52
stores to end the year with about 609 stores in five different
formats.
In an interview with Reuters, Adan said most of the new
stores will be 'express' format since that was the store type
that reported the best sales performance last year.
Soriana is focused on opening its own new stores rather than
looking for acquisitions, Adan said.
"Although we're always assessing opportunities for
acquisitions, we don't have anything in the pipeline and we
prefer to focus on organic growth," he said.
In the first nine months of 2012, Soriana reported a 5.5
percent pickup in sales at stores open at least a year, compared
to the same period a year earlier.
"We're very positive about this year, just like last year. I
think that Mexico is ready to grow and generate more jobs," Adan
said.
Mexico's Central Bank expects economic growth between 3
percent and 4 percent in 2013, similar to the 3.5 to 4 percent
in 2012.
Separately, Soriana said on Monday that it will build a wind
farm this year to provide energy to 163 Soriana stores. Adan
said work will begin on the project in the middle of February.
The chain has received funding for the $130 million project
from Mexican bank Grupo Financiero Banorte and the North
American Development Bank.
Soriana expects to build a further five wind farms over the
next three years, Adan said.