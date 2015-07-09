Mexico unveils new measures to protect struggling steel industry

MEXICO CITY, July 8 Mexico unveiled news
measures to protect its struggling steel industry on Wednesday
as slack global demand, oversupply from China and cheap imports
from Russia have hammered steelmakers in Latin America's second
largest economy.
The measures come a month after Mexico imposed provisional
import duties on hot-rolled steel from Germany, China and France
amid an anti dumping investigation.
Later in June, the government announced import duties on
cold-rolled steel sheet from China.
An Economy Ministry statement said the measures include
adding 86 steel products to the "sensitive merchandise" list,
flagging them for extra scrutiny, as well as beefing up customs
controls to prevent avoidance of quotas.
The Ministry said it had 31 anti dumping quotas in places,
and nearly half are imposed on Chinese products.
Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of Mexico's
largest steelmakers, said last month it would cut its work force
by 20 percent, suspend investments and reduce production after
what it called a drastic fall in prices.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Alexandra Alper; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)