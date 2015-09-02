Mexico begins anti-dumping investigation into steel wire rod from China

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 Mexico will conduct an anti-dumping probe into steel wire rod from China, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.
Three companies operating in Mexico had asked the government to investigate, claiming that fast-rising imports, sold at lower prices than domestic-made steel, was hurting the local industry, according to a notice in the official gazette.
The companies that asked the government to examine possibly anti-competitive trade practices are ArcelorMittal Las Truchas , Deacero, and Ternium Mexico, the gazette said.
In recent months, Mexico has taken several steps to protect its struggling steel industry, including new import duties, anti-dumping quotas, and enhancing customs controls to enforce the quotas.
(Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by W Simon)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.