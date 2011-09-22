版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 23日 星期五 01:44 BJT

Mexico stock market slumps 5 pct on global worries

MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 The Mexican stock market .MXX fell 5 percent on Thursday as global markets stumbled and investors shed higher-risk assets. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by James Dalgleish)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐