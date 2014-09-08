版本:
Mexican stock exchange suspends trading

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Mexico's stock exchange said on Monday afternoon it had suspended trading for an administrative recess, without giving further details.

The suspension was effective from 2.35 p.m. local time. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
