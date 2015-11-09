Mexican stocks slump, head for worst session since January

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Monday, heading for their biggest one-day loss since January after weak Chinese trade data sparked concerns about a global economic slowdown, also dragging down shares on Wall Street.
The IPC stock index fell 2.23 percent, on track to post its steepest one-day percentage loss since early January. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.