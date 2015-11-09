版本:
Mexican stocks slump, head for worst session since January

MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Monday, heading for their biggest one-day loss since January after weak Chinese trade data sparked concerns about a global economic slowdown, also dragging down shares on Wall Street.

The IPC stock index fell 2.23 percent, on track to post its steepest one-day percentage loss since early January. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

