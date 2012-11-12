版本:
Mexican bourse halts trading after open-traders

MEXICO CITY Nov 12 Trading in the Mexican stock exchange was suspended shortly after open on Monday due to technical problems, traders said.

"There are problems, nine brokerages cannot connect to the stock exchange (system)," said one trader.

Bourse officials were not immediatelyl available for comment. The IPC index of leading shares halted at 40,680.87, up a tad from Friday's close.

