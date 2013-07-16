版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 16日 星期二

Mexico stocks fall over 1 pct as America Movil, Televisa weigh

MEXICO CITY, July 16 Mexico's IPC stock index fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, as telecoms giant America Movil, controlled by Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, and media behemoth Televisa weighed.

The IPC was down 1.05 percent at 39,895.14 points in morning trading.

