Mexico's stocks rise more than 2 pct after Fed statement

MEXICO CITY, July 31 Mexico's stocks extended gains to rise more than 2 percent on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy continues to recover but is still in need of support.

Mexico's IPC stock index rose to 41,108.7 points after the statement, which offered no indication that it is planning to reduce its bond-buying stimulus at its next meeting in September.

The U.S. stimulus program has boosted investor appetite for riskier assets.