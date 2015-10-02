Mexico's IPC falls more than 1 percent after U.S. data

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners raises quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 pct
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
Oct 2 Mexico's benchmark stock index fell after the market opened, after U.S. employment data disappointed market expectations.
The IPC index was down 0.94 percent at 0847 (1347 GMT), having recovered slightly after earlier falling more than 1 percent. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation