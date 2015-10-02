版本:
Mexico's IPC falls more than 1 percent after U.S. data

Oct 2 Mexico's benchmark stock index fell after the market opened, after U.S. employment data disappointed market expectations.

The IPC index was down 0.94 percent at 0847 (1347 GMT), having recovered slightly after earlier falling more than 1 percent. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)

