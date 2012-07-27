版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 28日 星期六 04:05 BJT

Mexico's IPC stock index sets new record close

MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexico's IPC index of leading shares rose 1.22 percent to set a new record close at 41,476 points, driven by hopes that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will provide further economic stimulus.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐