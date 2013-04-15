版本:
Mexican stocks fall more than 1 pct on weak China, U.S. data

MEXICO CITY, April 15 Mexico's IPC stock index fell more than 1 percent on Monday, pulled down by weak economic data from China and the United States.

The IPC index was down 1.1 percent at 43,516.09 points in early trading.
