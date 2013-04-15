版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 16日 星期二 00:56 BJT

Mexican stocks tumble on weak U.S., Chinese economic data

MEXICO CITY, April 15 Mexico's IPC stock index fell more than 2 percent on Monday as weak economic data from China and the United States weighed.

The index fell 2.03 percent to 43,110.46 points in midday trading.
