Mexico stocks fall more than 1 pct; America Movil, Femsa weigh

MEXICO CITY May 21 Mexico's IPC stock index fell more than 1 percent in early trading on Tuesday, as bottling and retail company Femsa and telecoms giant America Movil weighed.

Shares in Femsa fell more than 4 percent after Swiss bank Credit Suisse cut its view to underperform.

The IPC fell 1.38 percent to 40,502.49 points in early trading.
