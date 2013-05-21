Mexico stocks fall more than 1 pct; America Movil, Femsa weigh

BRIEF-Google says Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
MEXICO CITY May 21 Mexico's IPC stock index fell more than 1 percent in early trading on Tuesday, as bottling and retail company Femsa and telecoms giant America Movil weighed.
Shares in Femsa fell more than 4 percent after Swiss bank Credit Suisse cut its view to underperform.
The IPC fell 1.38 percent to 40,502.49 points in early trading.
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
DUBLIN, April 7 Militants would be able to get around a ban on carrying large electronic items into the cabins of planes bound for the United States by travelling from cities not impacted by the ban, Qatar Airways' chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.