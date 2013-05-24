版本:
Mexican stocks fall more than 1 percent on Fed worries

MEXICO CITY May 24 Mexico's IPC stock index fell more than 1 percent on Friday on continued worries about a winding down of the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank's bond-buying program.

The index fell 1.05 percent to 40,091.41 points, with telecoms giant America Movil and bottler Femsa weighing.
