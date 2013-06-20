版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 20日 星期四 22:26 BJT

Mexico's IPC stock index extends losses, down more than 2.5 pct

Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index extended losses in morning trading on Thursday, falling more than 2.5 percent to its lowest level since June.

Global stock markets were roiled after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled on Wednesday that it could end its bond-buying program by mid 2014.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐