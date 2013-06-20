版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 21日 星期五 02:47 BJT

Mexican stocks nosedive to near one-year low

MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexico's IPC stock index fell more than 3 percent on Thursday, on track for its biggest one-day fall since September 2011.

The index, which has been smacked on concerns the world's central banks may look to wind down their massive asset-buying schemes, dropped more than 3 percent to trade 37,854.09 points, its lowest level in nearly a year.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐