Mexico's IPC stock index falls more than 4 pct

MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index fell more than 4 percent on Thursday, deepening losses.

The IPC followed global stocks downward after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled on Wednesday an exit plan from its bond purchase program.
