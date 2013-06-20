Mexico's IPC stock index falls more than 4 pct

BRIEF-Lorne Park Capital Partners reports private placement of $2 mln in non-convertible debentures
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index fell more than 4 percent on Thursday, deepening losses.
The IPC followed global stocks downward after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled on Wednesday an exit plan from its bond purchase program.
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it is selling 9 million shares of Wells Fargo & Co, and will withdraw its application for Federal Reserve permission to boost its ownership stake above 10 percent.
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4