版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 24日 星期一 21:35 BJT

Mexico's IPC stock index falls more than 1 pct

MEXICO CITY, June 24 Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index fell more than 1 percent in morning trading.

The index followed other global indices lower, on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus may be drawing to a close and a cash crunch in China could further slow growth.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐