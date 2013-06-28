版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 28日 星期五 23:12 BJT

Mexican stocks up more than 1 pct towards third day of gains

MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index rose more than 1 percent on Friday, on track for a third consecutive session of gains.

The index climbed to 40,067 in early morning trading, up 1.05 percent to reach its highest level since June 11.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐