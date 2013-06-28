Mexican stocks up more than 1 pct towards third day of gains

BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index rose more than 1 percent on Friday, on track for a third consecutive session of gains.
The index climbed to 40,067 in early morning trading, up 1.05 percent to reach its highest level since June 11.
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ