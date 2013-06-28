版本:
Mexico's IPC stock index rises more than 2 percent

MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index rose 2 percent on Friday, on track for a fourth consecutive session of gains as investors adjusted their portfolios as both the month and quarter draw to a close.

The index climbed to 40,493.03 in early afternoon trading, up 2.12 percent.
