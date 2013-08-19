URGENT-Mexican stocks fall ahead of Fed minutes

MEXICO CITY Aug 19 Mexico's stocks fell more than 1 percent on Monday as investors showed caution before the release of Federal Reserve minutes, due on Wednesday, that might shed light on policymakers' thinking about a potential wind-down of stimulus.

The IPC index fell 1.16 percent to 41,560.21 points as investors fretted about a possible tapering of the $85 billion monthly bond-buying program. That program has boosted appetite for risky emerging market assets.