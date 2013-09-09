版本:
Mexico stocks rise, boosted by tamer than expected fiscal reform plan

MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexico's IPC stock index rose by more than 1 percent on Monday after the government put forward a proposal for fiscal reform that was less aggressive than many traders had expected.

Aiming to raise Mexican tax revenues by 2.9 percent of gross domestic product by 2018, the plan includes a measure to impose a 10 percent tax on stock market gains and dividends.

