Mexico stocks rise, boosted by tamer than expected fiscal reform plan

BRIEF-JetBlue Airways says offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new, expanded routes
* Now offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new and expanded routes
MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexico's IPC stock index rose by more than 1 percent on Monday after the government put forward a proposal for fiscal reform that was less aggressive than many traders had expected.
Aiming to raise Mexican tax revenues by 2.9 percent of gross domestic product by 2018, the plan includes a measure to impose a 10 percent tax on stock market gains and dividends.
* Now offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new and expanded routes
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's total chicken exports fell 4 percent in March from a year earlier, industry group ABPA said in a statement on Tuesday, as countries banned imports from Brazil in the wake of a corruption scandal involving companies and meat inspectors.
April 4 Tesla Inc, whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.