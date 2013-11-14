版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 15日 星期五 00:59 BJT

Mexico's stock index rises on Yellen stimulus comments

MEXICO CITY Nov 14 Mexico's IPC stock index rose more than 1 pct on Thursday, fuelled by comments in defense of robust Federal Reserve economic stimulus policy by Janet Yellen, the woman nominated to lead the U.S. central bank.

