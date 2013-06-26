Mexican stocks rise 2 pct after weak U.S. economic data

MEXICO CITY, June 26 Mexico's IPC stock index firmed 2.08 percent on Wednesday to 38,691.06 points after a broad measure of U.S. economic growth was revised down, easing investors' concerns that the Federal Reserve would begin to withdraw its stimulus early.

The U.S. economy grew 1.8 percent in the first quarter, according to the Commerce Department's final estimate of gross domestic product. That was well below expectations for 2.4 percent growth.