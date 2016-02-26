版本:
Mexico stock exchange resumes operation after trading halt

MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexico's stock exchange resumed trading on Friday after technical problems caused a trading halt, a spokesman for the bourse said.

The IPC stock index fell 0.24 percent as trading resumed. The bourse did not immediately provide an explanation for the suspension. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera and Miguel Angel Gutierrez)

