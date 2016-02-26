Mexico stock exchange resumes operation after trading halt

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexico's stock exchange resumed trading on Friday after technical problems caused a trading halt, a spokesman for the bourse said.
The IPC stock index fell 0.24 percent as trading resumed. The bourse did not immediately provide an explanation for the suspension. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera and Miguel Angel Gutierrez)
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.