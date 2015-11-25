UPDATE 1-Hurricane Sandra strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast

(Recasts with details on storm intensifying)
MEXICO CITY Nov 25 Hurricane Sandra on
Wednesday strengthened to a Category 3 storm, becoming the
strongest ever recorded in the eastern Pacific for this late in
the year, as it heads toward the Mexican coast, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center said.
Sandra was about 555 miles (893 km) southwest of the Pacific
port of Manzanillo on Wednesday afternoon, the NHC said.
The hurricane is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as
it reaches the Baja California peninsula early on Saturday
morning, and then weaken further to a tropical depression as it
moves over the Mexican mainland, according to the NHC's
forecast.
"Interests in southern portions of the Baja California
peninsula should monitor the progress of Sandra," the NHC said.
"Tropical storm or hurricane watches may be required for
portions of this area tonight or on Thursday."
Last month, Hurricane Patricia, which at one point
registered as one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded,
landed on Mexico's Pacific coast, but did not inflict major
damage.
Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex does not
have any major installations in the storm's path.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Paul Simao and Chris
Reese)