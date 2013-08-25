版本:
Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico, oil ports open

MEXICO CITY Aug 25 A tropical depression threatening to become a tropical storm formed on Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said, though the country's main oil exporting ports remained open.

The oil ports of Cayo Arcas, Coatzacoalcos and Dos Bocas were operating normally, officials said. However, Mexican authorities closed the eastern port of Veracruz.

The tropical depression, named Six, was about 50 miles (80 kilometers) to the northeast of Veracruz and traveling westward at 12 miles per hour (19 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph, according to the NHC.

The hurricane center said the depression, which is expected to become a tropical storm before making landfall early on Monday, could produce rainfall of up to 12 inches (30 cm) and life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in parts of eastern Mexico.
