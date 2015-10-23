Automakers watchful of Hurricane Patricia as it approaches Mexico

Oct 23 Hurricane Patricia, one of the most
powerful storms in history, has not yet affected Mexico auto
production, companies with factories near the Pacific coast said
on Friday, but they are keeping close tabs on its progress.
A Honda Motor Co spokesman in Mexico said the
company's plant in the state of Jalisco is operating normally,
and that the company will react to the storm as it advances. The
storm is not expected to be as strong by the time it reaches the
area of the plant on Saturday, the spokesman, based in Mexico,
said.
Toyota Motor Corp has a plant in Tijuana, well away
from where the hurricane is expected to hit, and a spokesman for
the company said the plant was operating normally on Friday.
Hurricane Patricia, a Category 5 storm, was barreling toward
Mexico's Pacific coast and expected to make landfall on Friday
afternoon.
