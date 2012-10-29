版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 03:53 BJT

Mexico sees 2012/13 sugar production up at 5.67 mln tonnes

MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Mexico expects sugar production for the 2012/2013 harvesting season to reach 5.67 million tonnes, up 12.5 percent compared to the 2011/2012 harvest, the country's national sugar committee Conadesuca said on Monday.

The 2012/2013 season begins in November.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐