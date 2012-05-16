Mexican oil revenues mostly benefit wealthy-study

* Disparity due to Mexico's tax system -study
* State oil company finances third of country's budget
May 16 Every Mexican would receive about $820 a
year if the country's oil revenues were distributed equally
across the population but a new study shows the country's
wealthiest 10 percent indirectly pocket a far larger share.
The study, published this month by the United Kingdom's
Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, said Mexico should push
ahead with fiscal reforms to more equally distribute oil revenue
if the country wants to combat poverty and boost social
development.
The unequal distribution is due to Mexico's skewed tax
system, with relatively easy taxation of big earners and overall
the lowest tax take among Organisation for Economic Co-operation
and Development countries at 18.7 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP).
While state-owned oil monopoly Pemex, the world's
No. 7 oil producer, funds about a third of the federal
government's budget, the analysis by University of Sussex
economist Paul Segal finds that once the money goes into
government coffers it disproportionately benefits the wealthy.
"The country's oil revenues are effectively being used to
lower taxes on the rich," Segal said.
He argues that the cushion the government gets from Pemex,
which paid 876 billion Mexican pesos ($63.58 billion) in taxes
last year, alleviates the pressure to raise needed revenue from
Mexico's top earners.
The study recommends Mexico take policy steps to more
equally distribute revenue earned from its 2.55 million barrels
per day of crude production.
Mexico's finance ministry may have a comment regarding the
study later on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.
Because of the mismatch between the country's revenue base
and its distribution of spending, the lowest 90 percent of
households receive on average 12 percent less than their fair
share of the nation's oil wealth, but the top 10 percent get
about 109 percent more, Segal says.
To remedy that, he says Mexico should raise taxes on top
earners and boost government spending. He also highlights the
example of Bolivia, which dedicates 30 percent of its gas
revenues on a universal pension fund that citizens can directly
connect to the country's natural resource wealth.
Mexico's dependence on oil revenue is a major issue in the
July 1 presidential vote and the opposition front runner Enrique
Pena Nieto has proposed overhauling Pemex to make it more
efficient and profitable, while promising to tackle fiscal
reform if he is elected.
But none of the candidates have raised a proposal to
directly distribute Mexico's oil wealth to citizens.