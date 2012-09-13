RPT-Mexico needs to raise taxes by at least 6 pct of GDP-tax expert

By Krista Hughes and Carlos Ocampo
MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 Mexico needs to raise its
tax take by at least 6 percentage points of GDP - or about $72
billion a year - to fund the incoming president's spending
plans, a senior tax expert with links to the federal government
said on T hur sday.
Herbert Bettinger, a partner in Ernst & Young who advised
the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) on its last tax
reform proposal, said party officials were considering several
alternatives to boost revenue and improve tax collection.
In an interview with Reuters and Dofiscal, a Thomson Reuters
tax and accounting information service, Bettinger said Mexico's
$1.2 trillion economy needed to boost its tax take by 6 to 6.5
percentage points of gross domestic product, but this would be
difficult to reach without faster economic growth.
President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto has promised to make
fiscal reform one of his top priorities, along with increasing
growth to 6 percent or more and raising spending on education,
training and a social security overhaul.
At 18 percent of GDP in 2010, Mexico's tax take was the
lowest in the 34-member Organization of Economic Co-operation
and Development.
"Fiscally it will be difficult... in the short term,"
Bettinger said. "In the long term, maybe three or four years, I
think that you could, considering the dynamism of the country,
the growth. The forecast is that we will grow at 6 percent."
One proposal was to build on fiscal reforms proposed last
year by former PRI Senator Manlio Fabio Beltrones, now the
party's leader in the lower house of Congress, which would have
raised the tax take by 2 percentage points partly by extending
value-added tax to all but basic foodstuffs. The proposal never
came to a vote.
Bettinger said another 3.5 percentage points could be raised
through measures such as lifting the VAT rate in border regions
from 11 percent to 16 percent and taxing most food, which would
reap another 1.1 percentage point.
One percentage point could come from more efficient tax
collection and a further 1.5 percent from adjusting the ISR
capital gains tax, which was set to be scaled back from 30
percent to 25 percent under the original Beltrones plan.
Another proposal being circulated in Congress involves
allowing states to levy a 2 percent tax and extending the 16
percent VAT to food and medicine but allowing shoppers to
reclaim 2-3 percent for purchases in shops and supermarkets.
This would effectively give shoppers a bonus for avoiding
the black market, which experts estimate costs the country $75
billion annually in taxes and lost business.
"There are several proposals being analyzed, possibly none
of them will work out or they could be merged into one,"
Bettinger said, noting that the timeframe was tight to get the
plan passed by Congress.
"If (the reform) doesn't come out this December, or next
December, I think it will be very difficult."
None of the proposals under discussion involved a tax on
stock market profits, but there had been "isolated discussions"
about such a tax, he said.
The PRI's statutes currently ban increased taxes on
consumption, including extending the VAT to more food and
medicines. But a close associate of Pena Nieto's told Reuters
the PRI will hold a general assembly by February at the latest
to consider changing its rules.
Moody's sovereign ratings analyst Mauro Leos said on
W ednesday that Mexico's tax take was 10 percentage points below
the average for countries rated in the Baa category, the lowest
investment-grade grouping.
Moody's rates Mexico Baa1, partly because its low tax take
pushes up its interest repayment burden as a share of income.