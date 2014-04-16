Mexico telecom regulator sets minimum price for new free-to-air TV

Activist investor asks Taubman shareholders to vote for its board nominees
April 19 Activist investor Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC has urged Taubman Centers Inc's shareholders to elect the hedge fund's board nominees.
MEXICO CITY, April 16 Mexico's telecommunications regulator IFT set an 830-million-peso ($63.37 million) minimum price for new free-to-air television channels, the agency said in a statement Wednesday.
The regulator announced in March plans to auction two new free-to-air channels following a major sector overhaul passed last year aimed at boosting competition in the market.
Mexico's television market is currently dominated by broadcaster Grupo Televisa, the world's largest provider of Spanish-language content.
($1 = 13.0983 Mexican Pesos) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
April 19 Activist investor Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC has urged Taubman Centers Inc's shareholders to elect the hedge fund's board nominees.
* Maya Gold & Silver presents its strategic development plan and reports new surface drilling campaign has commenced at Zgounder silver mine
* Algoma central corporation and nova marine carriers sa create NovaAlgoma short-sea carriers