Mexican regulator requires new Telmex plan to open local network

MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Mexican telecoms regulator
IFT said on Sunday that it will force Telmex to offer
competitors better terms as it seeks to open up its local
network, part of an effort to increase competition in a sector
dominated by billionaire Carlos Slim.
The move will require Telmex, owned by Slim's America Movil,
to modify the terms and conditions under which it will let other
companies use part of its vast fixed line infrastructure.
The so-called "last mile" connects competitors using
Telmex's fixed line infrastructure with their end-user
customers.
Once Telmex is formally notified of the decision, the
company has 20 days to present a new plan, the Federal
Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said in a statement.
Since declaring America Movil dominant last year, the IFT
has been introducing stricter measures designed to boost access
to a sector seen as less competitive than Mexico's peers.
America Movil operates around 70 percent of Mexico's mobile
and fixed lines.
