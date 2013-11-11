Mexico to identify possible telecom antitrust targets 'very soon'

* Telecom reform a priority of President Pena Nieto
* New laws make it harder for dominant players to fight
regulator
* Companies with 50 pct-plus market share will be deemed
"predominant"
MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 Mexico's new
telecommunications watchdog said on Monday it may identify this
month which companies dominate the local market, likely paving
the way for tougher regulation against telecom company America
Movil and broadcaster Televisa.
Gabriel Contreras, president of the Federal
Telecommunications Institute (IFT), said the watchdog would in
the near future inform the companies it had determined to be
dominant, adding that it could be as soon as this month.
"We'll be notifying the players very soon that according to
our information ... could be predominant economic agents,"
Contreras told reporters in Mexico City.
Billionaire Carlos Slim's telecommunications company,
America Movil, controls 70 percent of the mobile phone
market, and about 80 percent of the fixed-line business, while
Televisa has more than 60 percent of the TV market.
Nurturing competition in the telecom industry is one of the
main priorities of President Enrique Pena Nieto, who earlier
this year pushed a reform through Congress that gives the
regulator sweeping powers to shake up the market.
The reform stipulates that players with a market share of
more than 50 percent will be declared "predominant."
Those companies can be subject to a range of measures aimed
at leveling the playing field in Mexico, where much corporate
power is concentrated in very few hands.
Lawmakers in Congress say they expect both America Movil and
Televisa to be declared dominant in Mexico by IFT.
Contreras did not say who would be declared dominant, but
when asked whether fair conditions in Mexico existed before the
IFT took shape in September, he said: "The answer is no."
The IFT has until March 9 to decide which measures to apply
to dominant players, during which time the companies in question
can argue their case against tougher regulation.
America Movil, which in Mexico provides mobile services with
the Telcel brand and fixed lines under the name Telmex, has
already said it expects to be declared dominant.
Those companies may be subject to asymmetric regulation,
forced to share infrastructure with competitors - and may even
be broken up by the IFT, according to the new laws.
The idea was to order breakups as a last resort, Contreras
said, adding that secondary legislation to implement Pena
Nieto's reform would set out conditions for using that option.
Contreras noted that companies did not have to be declared
dominant for the IFT to order them to divest assets, nor does
the regulator have to wait until March 9 to apply anti-trust
measures.
The secondary laws are due to be passed by early December.
Slim and Televisa have spent years battling efforts to
impose tougher rules on how they operate, using legal
injunctions and appeals to thwart regulators. Much of that legal
cover has been swept away by the new reform.