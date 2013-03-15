Mexico's telecom reform clears first hurdle in Congress

MEXICO CITY, March 14 A major reform bill to
increase competition in Mexico's phone and television markets on
Thursday cleared its first hurdle when it was approved by a
committee in the lower house of Congress with no changes.
The reform, which aims to curb the dominance of Carlos
Slim's America Movil and broadcaster Televisa
, is expected to be presented to the floor of
Mexico's lower house for a vote next week.
America Movil controls about 70 percent of Mexico's mobile
phone market and about 80 percent of its fixed lines. Televisa
has about 60 percent of the country's broadcasting market.
"We are on the verge of changing the history of telecoms in
our country," said Julio Cesar Moreno, president of the
committee of constitutional matters that approved the reform.
The constitutional reform, which was unveiled on Monday,
will allow foreign companies greater participation in Mexico's
phone and television markets and could force players with a
market share of over 50 percent to sell assets.