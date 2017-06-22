Mexico's Supreme Court rules in spat related to telecom reform

| MEXICO CITY, June 21
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's Supreme Court
ruled on Wednesday in a spat over interconnection rates paid
between telecommunications firm America Movil and
rivals that touches on a bigger case related to an antitrust
reform the company is fighting.
Long-dominant America Movil, controlled by billionaire
Carlos Slim, is challenging several aspects of a 2013-14
telecommunications reform that opened the door to more
competition in the industry.
On Wednesday, the court ruled partly in favor of a unit of
America Movil against Pegaso PCS and Grupo de Telecomunicaciones
Mexicanas, both of which are units of Telefonica, in a
case involving rates charged to interconnect calls between their
networks in 2015.
After the industry reform went into effect in late 2014, it
was too late to resolve disagreements over an interconnection
rate for the following year, so the rate from 2014 was adopted
by regulators.
The Supreme Court said that was wrong. But it also said that
under a newly negotiated rate for 2015, the amounts of money
previously paid between companies would have to be adjusted to
adhere to the newly determined rate.
The case was just one of several the Supreme Court is
considering that relate to the telecom reform.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich, additional reporting by Noe
Torres; Editing by Stephen Coates)