Mexico's presents telecom reform

MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico's government on Monday presented a bill to reform the country's telecom law.

The bill, announced at a news conference, is expected to loosen billionaire Carlos Slim's hold on the telecommunications market and curb top broadcaster Televisa's rule of the airwaves.

Details of the proposed reform were not immediately available.

