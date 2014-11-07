Mexico telecoms regulator approves new rules on portability

MEXICO CITY Nov 6 Mexico's telecommunications
regulator on Thursday approved a new set of rules to allow phone
customers to transfer their numbers from one provider to another
within 24 hours.
The new rules approved by the Federal Telecommunications
Institute (IFT) will take effect within 90 days of their
publication in the country's national gazette, due in the coming
days, IFT commissioners told reporters.
The IFT was created under a new law that is designed to
increase competition in the telecommunications industry, which
is dominated by billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil
.
