UPDATE 1-Mexico telecom regulator fines Dish Mexico, Telmex for tie-up

METALS-Firmer copper prices pull most metals higher
SYDNEY, May 2 Copper futures rose sharply on Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend in most of Asia with a renewed appetite for industrial commodities.
(Adds America Movil statement)
MEXICO CITY Jan 9 Mexico's telecommunications regulator has fined both Carlos Slim's fixed-line unit Telmex and satellite TV provider Dish Mexico for failing to disclose fully a tie-up between them, the companies said in separate statements on Friday.
The Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) fined the companies for having a series of contracts that neither informed the regulator of, and which IFT said amounted to a merger, according to the statements.
Dish Mexico was fined 43 million pesos ($2.95 million) while Telmex was fined 14.4 million pesos.
The IFT also determined that Dish Mexico's agreement with Telmex, the fixed-line subsidiary of billionaire Slim's America Movil, did not damage the market, Dish Mexico's statement said.
Dish Mexico is a joint venture between Mexico's MVS Comunicaciones and Colorado-based EchoStar Corp.
The satellite TV company and Telmex had a deal to print a single bill for shared services but competitors complained to the regulator that their relationship violated the terms of Telmex's concession, which prevent that company from offering broadcast or pay-television services.
America Movil on Friday called the relationship between the companies a "commercial alliance" and said it would fight the fine. ($1 = 14.5952 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Alan Crosby and Richard Chang)
SYDNEY, May 2 Copper futures rose sharply on Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend in most of Asia with a renewed appetite for industrial commodities.
* Marquee Energy Ltd announces corporate update, year-end 2016 financial and operating results and year-end 2016 reserves
* Peat announces interim financial statements, an update to potential technology initiatives, and changes to the board