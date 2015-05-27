Axtel reaches interconnection truce with Telefonica Mexico

MEXICO CITY May 27 Mexican fixed-line operator Axtel said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Telefonica SA's Mexico unit to end disputes related to interconnection services from between 2005 and 2011.

The two companies also signed a commercial agreement pertaining to telecommunications infrastructure, Axtel said, without giving further details.

In March, Axtel received 950 million pesos ($62 million) in an agreement to end a long-standing interconnection dispute with the country's largest fixed-line and mobile company, Carlos Slim's America Movil.

It also said it would be a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) on America Movil's network, taking advantage of a sweeping reform of the sector finalized last year. ($1 = 15.2899 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)