Mexico to bring forward TV networks auction by three months

MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 Mexico will bring forward
the auction for two new public television networks, aiming to
declare winners by the end of March instead of June, the
country's telecoms regulator said on Wednesday.
The tender is part of a sweeping overhaul of Mexico's
telecoms industry and is aimed at taking away power from
broadcaster Televisa, the world's largest
Spanish-language content producer, which many Mexicans say
enjoys too much political power.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute also changed some
other terms of the auction which it said were made in the hope
of encouraging bidders to include proposals that foster national
and local content.
Additionally, it made it a requirement that any
international bidders be approved by the National Commission of
Foreign Investment.
The tender is for 20-year rights to two national TV networks
that would have a combined 246 frequencies transmitting to 153
locations.
Last week, German Larrea, the billionaire owner of mining
giant Grupo Mexico, resigned from Televisa board's
after it emerged he is planning to join the bidding for the
networks. Several Mexican media barons are expected to bid as
well.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)