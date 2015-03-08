Mexico telecom prices fall after reform aimed at curbing Slim

MEXICO CITY, March 8 Cell phone service prices
in Mexico have fallen almost 17 percent in two years, the
country's telecoms regulator said on Sunday, after a reform
aimed at curbing the power of billionaire Carlos Slim in the
sector slashed call costs.
In the past year, Slim's America Movil, which
controls 70 percent of Mexico's mobile market, was banned from
charging national roaming fees and a new law said it could not
charge competitors for interconnection to its network.
The measures are part of a sector overhaul spearheaded by
President Enrique Pena Nieto, who said in January that it was
already bringing benefits to Mexicans.
Cell phone service prices fell 16.7 percent between February
2013 and January 2015, regulator the Federal Telecommunications
Institute (IFT) said.
However, the test of the reform will be whether it generates
genuine competition in the sector and improves service quality
as well as prices. Private sector investment in communications
fell 30 percent in 2013, according to government figures. It has
not released 2014 numbers.
Earlier this year U.S. carrier AT&T completed its
purchase of Mexico's No.3 mobile player Iusacell and said it
would buy the No.4 Nextel. It has yet to announce detailed
Mexico investment plans.
The new rules are hurting America Movil, Latin America's
largest telecoms company, which is controlled by the Slim
family. In the fourth quarter its Mexico wireless voice revenues
plummeted 15 percent.
The company is challenging the rules in the courts.
In the telecoms sector overall, prices fell 15.3 percent in
the period, compared to a 7.2 percent rise in the general
consumer price index, the IFT said.
In fixed-line, the elimination of long distance charges
prompted providers to offer better packages to consumers,
including better rates on international calls, the IFT said.
The only telecoms service that showed a price increase in
the period was Pay TV, where the largest player Grupo Televisa
has used a provision in the new law which allows it
to buy cable companies without regulatory approval.
The IFT is currently studying the Pay TV market to see
whether any players have "substantial market power." It could
result in stiffer regulations for Televisa.
