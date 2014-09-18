版本:
Mexico telco regulator says Televisa dominance ruling upheld

MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 Mexico's telecommunications regulator said on Thursday that a tribunal had upheld its ruling that Grupo Televisa was dominant in the country's broadcasting sector, rejecting all 18 injunctions the company filed against it.

An industry tribunal judge said that the Federal Telecommunications Institute's (IFT) ruling against Televisa was well founded, the IFT said in a statement.

Televisa has more than 60 percent of the free-to-air TV market as well as being the biggest player in pay TV market, which the IFT began investigating earlier this month. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
