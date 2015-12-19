AT&T, America Movil eye spectrum auction in Mexico -regulator

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MEXICO CITY Dec 18 AT&T Inc and billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil are interested in an auction of 80 MHz of wireless spectrum in February, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said in a statement on Friday.
The IFT said the companies would need to file documents in January ahead of the auction on Feb. 15.
Since declaring Slim's America Movil dominant in the sector last year, the IFT has been introducing stricter measures designed to boost access. America Movil operates around 70 percent of Mexico's mobile and fixed lines. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.