Mexico's America Movil top buyer in wireless spectrum auction

MEXICO CITY, March 3 Mexican telecoms giant
America Movil bought the largest share of mobile Internet
frequencies in a federal auction meant to spur more and better
mobile data services, Mexico's telecoms regulator said on
Thursday.
A subsidiary of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil
paid 2.1 billion pesos ($117 million) against the 1.03
billion pesos from new rival AT&T Inc. to grab the
airwaves as consumer demand for mobile coverage grows.
Less than half of Mexico's population is online, according
to the latest World Bank figures, though the number of users has
been growing rapidly.
The auction offered the 1710-1780 MHz and 2110-2180 MHz
bands, and could increase by 29 percent the spectrum available
for mobile broadband services, according to the Federal
Telecommunications Institute (IFT), the regulator.
America Movil got the 1710-1730, 1760-1780, 2110-2130 and
2160-2180 MHz slices, while AT&T got 1730-1755 and 2130-2155
MHz. IFT said the auction gave each firm more adjacent spectrum,
which improves the quality, price and speed of service.
America Movil operates around 70 percent of Mexico's mobile
and fixed lines, while AT&T bought up two local carriers to
become the country's third-largest.
IFT earlier said it will raise about $2.5 billion over the
next 15 years from the proceeds of the auction, which includes
the initial bids and yearly payments.
($1 = 17.9401 Mexican pesos)
