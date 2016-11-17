版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 18日 星期五 02:00 BJT

Mexico telecom tender winner backed by China-Mexico fund

MEXICO CITY Nov 17 The consortium that won a Mexican shared network tender on Thursday said that its second-largest shareholder is the China-Mexico fund.

Altan, which won the tender, said the fund, which is managed by a subsidiary of the World Bank's International Finance Corporation, holds a 23.36 percent stake in the company. (Reporting by Christine Murray)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐