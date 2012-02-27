Mexican Supreme Court rules for telecoms regulator

Feb 27 Mexico's Supreme Court on Monday
ruled that independent telecommunications regulator Cofetel has
the authority to set the rates phone companies charge rivals to
connect to their networks, taking review power away from the
Communications Ministry.
"The Supreme Court ruled that the Ministry of Communications
and Transportation (SCT) has no jurisdiction to review
administrative decisions of the Federal Telecommunications
Commission (Cofetel)," the court said in a statement.
The case could be a blow for home phone company Axtel
, which may now be forced to pay Carlos Slim's
cellphone giant America Movil a big sum for past
interconnections, or what phone companies charge one another.
Mexico's phone companies have long taken advantage of the
blurred lines of authority between Cofetel and the
Communications and Transport Ministry, asking one regulator to
overrule an unfavorable decision by the other.